Ridgefield students are semifinalists in Merit Scholar program

Front row: Kenneth Choi; Middle row: Ellie Carter, Evelyn Carr, Dmitri Volkov; Back row: Aidan Flaherty, Emmett O’Malley and Lucas Kaye. Missing from the photo is Charles King. Front row: Kenneth Choi; Middle row: Ellie Carter, Evelyn Carr, Dmitri Volkov; Back row: Aidan Flaherty, Emmett O’Malley and Lucas Kaye. Missing from the photo is Charles King. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield students are semifinalists in Merit Scholar program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following Ridgefield High School seniors are semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program:

Evelyn J. Carr, Ellie L. Carter, Kenneth K. Choi, Aidan N. Flaherty, Lucas B. Kaye, Charles R. King, Emmett M. Omalley, and Dmitri S. Volkov.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2021. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.