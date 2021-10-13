Ridgefield student organizes Operation Christmas Child to bring toys, supplies to kids across world Alyssa Seidman Oct. 13, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 6:12 p.m.
Ridgefield High School senior Sean O’Hara, center, is rallying community members to participate in Operation Christmas Child for the second year in a row. Pictured, O’Hara receives help from St. Mary’s School students in 2020.
RIDGEFIELD — A Ridgefield High School senior is rallying community members to create boxes of goodies for children across the worldwide.
Sean O’Hara has brought the Operation Christmas Child initiative to Ridgefield again to pack shoeboxes for children during the holiday season. Operation Christmas Child delivers these packages — filled with small toys, hygienic products and school supplies — to local churches in different countries, which then find their way into the hands of children.