Ridgefield student news: University of Connecticut, Baylor University and Springfield College

SPT 9-30-03 AARON FLAUM The University of Connecticut sign. Aaron Flaum/ Register (9-30-03) SPT 9-30-03 AARON FLAUM The University of Connecticut sign. Aaron Flaum/ Register (9-30-03) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield student news: University of Connecticut, Baylor University and Springfield College 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Elizabeth J. Moran was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Baylor University, in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Cullen Charles Scheer was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Clarkson where he is majoring in aeronautical engineering.

Hailey Victoria Eichner was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elon University. She is the daughter of Stewart E. Eichner and Meredith J. Eichner.

Maura Murphy was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Springfield College where she is studying business management.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Connecticut: Caroline Ball, Nicole Bottone, Kiera Burns, Zoe Butchen, Julie Cahil, Austin Carfi, Maddie Cartwright, Ryan Chester, Delaney Conlan, Angele DellaCorte, Ella Dodd, Lily Earle-Hecht, Ryan Francis, Gabby Gillman, Matt Giorgio, Avery Hermann, Julia Hinkle, Connor Jewell, Lina Kane, Austin Kim, Nick Laudati, Brian Maher, Grace McInerney, Hannah McNeece, Julia Meenan, Claire Middlebrook, Andrew Morrison, Rachel Moussavi, Colin Mulhern, Melissa Murphy, Victoria Nazworth, Isabella Rendon, Carmen Sanz, Jane Searfoss, Quinn Strassfield, Andy Tran, Eric von Recklinghausen, Jonathan Welter.