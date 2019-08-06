https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-student-news-URI-University-of-14282054.php
Ridgefield student news: URI, University of Wisconsin, Union College
Luke Tiberio received a bachelor of science in environmental and natural resource economics from the University of Rhode Island.
Allie Arnold graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Business with a master of accountancy, business: accounting.
The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Union College: Robert Cohen, class of 2021, political science; Emma Lee, class of 2021, anthropology and political science.
