Ridgefield student news: The Harvey School, Immaculate High School, Ohio Wesleyan University, Pomfret School

Elias Lichten, a junior at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., has earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate for achieving a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher for the second marking period of the fall term.

Immaculate High School students Alyssa Campo and Gavin Wainwright, both class of 2021 were inducted into the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Ohio Wesleyan University student Jacob Goldsmith spent his fall semester studying international business in Barcelona, Spain, through the Cultural Experiences Abroad (CEA) program.

Tyler Brown, class of 2023 was named to the fall semester head of school scholar honors list; Andrew Edwardson, class of 2021 was named to the fall semester high honors list; and Marcus von Recklinghausen, class of 2020, was named to the fall semester honors list at Pomfret School.