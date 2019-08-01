Ridgefield student news: The Harvey School, Pomfret School, Purchase College

The following students earned academic honors for the final marking period at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y.: Elias Lichten, grade 10 earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate for achieving a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher and Katie Ketner, grade 12, was named to the head’s lList with a GPA of at least 3.7

Marcus von Recklinghausen, class of 2020, was named to the spring semester honors list at Pomfret School.

Bret Kaser, music production major and Emma Shickell, new media major were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.