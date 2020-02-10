Ridgefield student news: Dickinson College, Endicott College, Lehigh University, more

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dickinson College: Jessica Oren, a junior educational studies and mathematics major, graduate of Wooster School, daughter of Brian and Lisa Oren; and Claire Taben, a senior international business & management major, graduate of Ridgefield High School, daughter of Peter and Linda Taben.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College: Kenley Kegler, photography major; Anthony Macchia, marketing major, and Delaney Walsh, liberal studies/education major.

Emma Zachary earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with high honors from Lehigh University in fall 2019.

Kristofer William Klemm was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Norwich University.

Matthew Vivian was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University.

Alec James Boxer was named to the fall semester president’s list at The University of Alabama.

Helen Riser, Ridgefield High School, class of 2019, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wake Forest College.