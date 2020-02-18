Ridgefield student news: Denison University, Georgia Institute of Technology, more

Devin Meenan, class of 2021 was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Denison University.

Ryan Konopka and Ryan Purdy earned faculty honors for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Katherine Groves was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Dallas where she is majoring in pastoral ministry.

Grace Jeffries was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Villanova University.