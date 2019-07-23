Ridgefield student news: Belmont, Loyola, and Trinity College

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Loyola University (Maryland): Elizabeth Berta, Grace Dinkel, Sophia Hall, Alaina Harris, Elisa Jonas, Hannah Latorre, Robert Smith, Caroline Suozzi.

Olivia Jane Doman, bachelor of arts in political science, cum laude; John Stamatis, bachelor of arts in economics, cum laude graduated from Trinity College.

Miami University awarded degrees to the following Ridgefield students: Sean Connolly, Michaela Coughlin, Juliette Kelly, Lorin Pucel, Bridget Redmond.

The following students earned degrees from Eastern Connecticut State University: Megan Conway, bachelor of science in communication; Alex Gabriele, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in communication; Brett Getz, bachelor of science in business administration.

Ridgefield native Georgina Hardiman joined more than 700 other Belmont University students who participated in one of 45 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs. Hardiman spent time in Belmont’s Jamaica program for college credit this summer.