Ridgefield student collects baseball equipment for underprivileged kids

Ridgefield High School senior Will Carbonari with the baseball equipment he collected this summer. Ridgefield High School senior Will Carbonari with the baseball equipment he collected this summer. Photo: Ron Feuchs / Contributed Photo Photo: Ron Feuchs / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield student collects baseball equipment for underprivileged kids 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Will Carbonari, a rising senior at Ridgefield High School, collected more than 100 pieces of baseball equipment for underprivileged kids at the Bernie Williams weekend events held at the Ridgefield Playhouse July 12 and July 13.

With the support of Allison Stockel, executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse, Carbonari was able to set up donation bins for the Friday night Bernie Williams concert and the Saturday celebrity softball game.

Carbonari posted flyers around town about his equipment collection and the Playhouse posted his equipment drive on their website as well.

All the donated equipment goes to Pitch In For Baseball (PIFB), a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides new and gently used baseball and softball equipment to boys and girls in the United States and around the world who want to play ball but lack the equipment to do so. PIFB has distributed equipment and uniforms to more than 400,000 children in need. The organization was founded by former Yankee Roy Smalley, III.

For more information, visit www.pifb.org.