Ridgefield staying sane: How are folks coping?

The McManus Open Space on West Mountain is green and inviting in this summertime shot, but still a nice place to hike without all the leaves.

Let’s share stories

Staying sane? How? Share your story.

The Ridgefield Press is inviting Ridgefielders to share their stories, brief accounts of what they and their families are doing to stay safe and sane in the time of coronavirus. Send photos, too!

Stories should be emailed to news@theridgefieldpress.com with “staying sane” in the subject line. Please give us your full name and Ridgefeild address, as with a letter to the editor.

Have fun writing them! Thank you.

Into the open space!

James Coyle of Florida Road, chairman of the Ridgefield Conservation Commission, urges people to join him (and his dogs) in getting out and enjoyign the town’s open space lands.

One of the best things we can all do in this time of high stress is to get out of the house and out into nature. Ridgefielders are very fortunate in that we have an abundance of open space in our town. There are 5,600 acres of open space in Ridgefield, 3,200 under town management and another 1,400 acres under state and federal control (the rest is in private hands). We have 55 miles of trails! So you can readily go out and get some exercise and not have to worry about personal space separation. There is plenty of open space to go around. Take your dog and they’ll have a good time, too.

If you don’t happen to have the great Ridgefield Walk Book, go on line to our web site to look at our catalogue of open spaces. There you will find downloadable maps with trails for most of our open spaces. There are many locations to visit that will keep you and your family healthy and happy. https://www.ridgefieldct.org/conservation-commission/pages/catalog-open-spaces

So pick a space and get out there and enjoy. I am heading out right now with these two ladies (Olive and Frances) to get some fresh air, lose a few pounds, and improve my mental health.

Jim Coyle,

Florida Road, March 21

Talk, walk, read

Ellen Burns and Darwin Ellis, the owners of Books on the Common, shared this:

We’ve been so busy trying to keep up with the pace of changes for businesses here in Ridgefield: trying to figure out how to keep some aspect of the bookstore going while keeping us, our staff and our customers safe, and communicating what we're doing via email and social media posts.

Honestly, the bookstore has provided some normalcy in our life and that has kept us sane. We’re trying to work on ways that we can keep the store “open” while it’s closed. We signed up with Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/shop/botc) so we can sell online, and promoted that site along with Libro.fm (https://libro.fm/booksonthecommon) for downloadable audio books).

Talking to family members and friends both here in Ridgefield and all over the country and the world has also been enormously helpful to our mental health. We’re walking 3+ miles every day, either around the lake or on Main Street. Watching cable TV (Homeland, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America are the current ones we're watching). And of course...reading.

Please stay well!

Ellen & Darwin, Great Hill Road