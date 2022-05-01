Ridgefield starts second phase of Route 7 sewer project, despite delays to treatment plant upgrades
A crew conducts sub-surface rock test drilling on Haviland Road as part of the preparation to install new underground force main piping to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility in Ridgefield, Conn. Wednesday, April 21, 2022.
A crew conducts sub-surface rock test drilling on Haviland Road as part of the preparation to install new underground force main piping to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility in Ridgefield, Conn. Wednesday, April 21, 2022.
A crew conducts sub-surface rock test drilling on Haviland Road as part of the preparation to install new underground force main piping to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility in Ridgefield, Conn. Wednesday, April 21, 2022.
A crew conducts sub-surface rock test drilling on Haviland Road as part of the preparation to install new underground force main piping to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility in Ridgefield, Conn. Wednesday, April 21, 2022.
A crew conducts sub-surface rock test drilling on Haviland Road as part of the preparation to install new underground force main piping to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility in Ridgefield, Conn. Wednesday, April 21, 2022.
RIDGEFIELD — Construction is poised to start on the second phase of the town’s $55 million upgrades to its sewer infrastructure, even as the
first half of the project is behind schedule.
Crews have marked spots along the roads and begun drilling so they can install an underground force main pipe that will extend from the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility that’s
undergoing renovations and the Route 7 Pump Station, which will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station.
