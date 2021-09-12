Ridgefield stable offers healing through horses Jarret Liotta Sep. 12, 2021
The indoor riding ring of Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
Katy Schermann, executive director of Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy, with one of the therapy horses Charm.
Whitney Wildman, therapy program director of Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy, with Storm, one of their horses.
Peanut Butter, a therapy shetland pony at Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
The outdoor riding ring of Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
Whitney Wildman, left, therapy program director, Katy Schermann, executive director, and Michaela Lawlor, trainer and social media manager, of Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy, with Storm, one of their horses.
One of the barns at Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
Katy Schermann, executive director of Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
Ridgebury Farm and Stables is an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
Ridgebury Farm and Stables is an equestrian facility offering both hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy.
RIDGEFIELD — A unique healing opportunity for a very specialized mode of physical therapy centering on patients riding horses will soon become easier to come by in the Northeast.
Thanks to one man’s personal experiences — in conjunction with a highly motivated group of people who wholeheartedly believe in its potential — Ridgefield will soon play home to one of, if not the only official hippotherapy facility to be found in New England or New York state.