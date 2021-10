3 1 of 3 Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RIDGEFIELD — As part of the sixth-grade science curriculum at East Ridge Middle School, students planted bulbs that will eventually blossom in the spring.

Jennifer Roth’s sixth graders developed and used models outlined by Next Generation Science Standards to inform their planting. By employing science engineering practices in the dirt at East Ridge, Roth explained, each of the students sprouted a green thumb.