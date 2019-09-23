Ridgefield sends three students to American Legion event

Ridgefield High School students Liam Flaherty, Taylor MacDonald and Jennifer Paul. Ridgefield High School students Liam Flaherty, Taylor MacDonald and Jennifer Paul. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield sends three students to American Legion event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield High School students Liam Flaherty, Taylor MacDonald and Jennifer Paul recently served as delegates to the American Legion Boys and Girls State weeklong program

The trio were guests at Ridgefield’s Post 78’s September meeting where they spoke of their experiences and the attributes of the program.

The program is for high school students in which they learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens.

The training objective centers on the structure of city, county and state government. Operated by the students who are elected to various offices, activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies and recreational programs.

Students who usually participate are interested in careers in public service, the military, law enforcement and or becoming lawyers.

During the ceremony, Commander George Besse presented each with a Boys/Girls State medal for their participation and representing Ridgefield.