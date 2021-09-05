Ridgefield selects Schlumberger site for joint police, fire facility Alyssa Seidman Sep. 5, 2021
Town officials have selected a site on the town-owned Schlumberger property as the location of the new combined facility for the police and fire departments. The Sky Dome building, currently being used for storage, would be demolished. Friday, September 3, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
RIDGEFIELD — After an extensive scouting process, town officials have selected a location to erect a brand-new public safety building, which will house Ridgefield’s police and fire departments.
The joint facility will be built at the former Schulmerberger property on Old Quarry Road where the Sky Dome Building currently resides. The site lies “substantially north” of A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut and BassamFellows, Inc., said Jacob Muller, director of purchasing, facilities and safety.