Ridgefield selectmen support plan to upgrade school playgrounds
Jessica Lane, center, and Isabela Hart, right, gets a push from Chanel Schrjver, left, as the girls play on the We-saw - a new kind of see-saw, during recess at Veterans Park Elementary School in Ridgefield, Conn., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014. The Veterans Park PTA raised about $20,000 for improvements and upgrades to the school's playground and installation was completed over the summer. The upgrades include climbing ropes, the We-saw, cushioned flooring and improved handi-cap accessibility.
Carol Kaliff / Carol Kaliff
RIDGEFIELD — The Board of Selectmen has backed a proposal to
upgrade the school playgrounds with surplus education funds.
The board voted unanimously on Wednesday to support the schools’ proposal to create a non-lapsing fund that would help the town kick-start projects to enhance accessibility at the playgrounds. The request will next go to the Board of Finance.
Julia Perkins has been a reporter with The News-Times since June 2016 and covers the towns of Bethel and Brookfield. She also has covered breaking news for Hearst Connecticut on weekend mornings. Graduating from Quinnipiac University in 2016, she served as the editor-in-chief of The Quinnipiac Chronicle, the weekly, student-run newspaper. She is a huge "Harry Potter" fan.