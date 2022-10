Macklin Reid photo / Hearst Connecticut Media

RIDGEFIELD — The Board of Selectmen approved the town's Affordable Housing Plan after nearly one hour of discussion at a special town meeting Wednesday evening.

The vote was 3 to 2; First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Selectmen Barbara Manners and Sean Connelly voted in favor of the plan while Selectmen Maureen Kozlark and Bob Hebert voted against it.