RIDGEFIELD — Selectman Bob Hebert is making another run at representing the town in Hartford.

Hebert announced this week his candidacy for the 111th House district, a seat he unsuccessfully ran for in 2020. He is running against incumbent state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-Ridgefield.

Hebert has served on the Board of Selectmen for more than six years. In addition to municipal experience, he has a professional background in business and finance. He also has a history of community service, having formerly chaired the Ridgefield Housing Authority.

Hebert discussed his platform before a crowd of supporters and fellow Republican candidates at the Lounsbury House on Thursday night. He is advocating for “good-faith” government, public safety, affordability, local control and the needs of Connecticut’s businesses.

He cited the fund he started during the pandemic to support struggling businesses, recognizing that Ridgefield would be less vibrant if dotted by empty storefronts. And although he believes in “smart development,” he wants to protect local zoning laws.

“We do have issues impacting all the towns (with the) mandates coming out of Hartford, and while some of them are important, others … we need to have a strong voice and opposition, a voice of reason,” Hebert told Hearst Connecticut Media. “I look forward to doing the work.”

Berger-Girvalo is in her first term and spearheaded legislation to require health clubs and gyms to have an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, on-site, among other work.

“I will continue to work hard and advocate for the residents of Ridgefield while campaigning,” she said in a statement. “I am proud of the work I did last year, helping make Ridgefield a brighter community, and with re-election I pledge to do even more.”

Republican John Frey, who represented the 111th House district for more than 20 years, endorsed Hebert for his former seat.

“Bob’s a thinker. … He’s a humble man, he listens, he’s available (and) he follows through,” he said. “There’s several roles to being a legislator: there’s the legislation (and) constituent service, and I know Bob has the empathy that’s required to do it right.”

Hebert said he plans to maintain his seat on the Board of Selectmen if elected. And while Democrat First Selectman Rudy Marconi was surprised by Hebert’s decision to run, he wished him luck for the campaign ahead.

“Bob has been a fair and reliable member of the board,” Marconi said. “He’s proactive, he attends meetings, he participates and he does his homework.”

