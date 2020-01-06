https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-sees-1M-home-sell-on-New-Year-s-Eve-14952925.php
Ridgefield sees $1M home sell on New Year’s Eve
Four houses and one condominium worth a total of $3,092,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. Ridgefield property transfers include:
158 High Ridge Avenue: Kenosia Development LLC of Danbury to Trevor and Brooke Fitzgerald, Dec. 26, $875,000.
5 Juniper Lane (Fox Hill): Edwin and Lusondra Haber to Agner and Milton Laub of Fleischmanns, N.Y., Dec. 27, $227,500.
27 Laurel Lane: John Pearse Cashman Jr. to Diana Wawrzasek and Ruben Mojica of New York, N.Y., $380,000, Dec. 31.
28 Whipstick Road: Paul and Christine Kuveke to Elizabeth Ellis of Nod Road, Dec. 31, $1,010,000.
46 Casey Lane: Jia Min of Stamford to Peter Aasen and Anna Robinson, Jan. 2, $600,000.
