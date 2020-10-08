Ridgefield sculptor creates Central Park monument

Ridgefield sculptor Meredith Bergmann Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Library

The Ridgefield Library will present a live ARTalk webinar Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. titled, “Honoring Women’s Rights Pioneers with a Monument in Central Park,” featuring the work of nationally renowned Ridgefield sculptor Meredith Bergmann.

The new Central Park monument Bergmann created honors historical women suffragists and women’s rights activists Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. It was unveiled on Aug. 26, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. This statue is the first monument depicting real-life women in the park’s 167-year history.

“I have worked for decades for social justice and historical redress through my art, using my artist’s imagination to create empathetic representations of diverse, inspiring people,” said Bergmann.

Of this monument, she believes people need to “correct the injustice done to women of all races and their invisibility in public spaces.” For over 40 years, Bergmann has been making sculpture that deals with complex themes in an accessible, beautiful, and provocative way. Working within the tradition of narrative sculpture, she draws on her love of the history of art, literature, and mythology to make the past speak to the present.

Pam Elam, president, and Coline Jenkins, vice president of Monumental Women, also will discuss how they came together seven years ago to tackle the idea of breaking the “bronze ceiling” in Central Park. Out of 91 submissions, their winning artist, Bergmann was selected to create her proposed monument honoring women’s rights in Central Park, an 800-acre refuge in NYC that is visited annually by 42 million people. Monumental Women, an all-volunteer led nonprofit made up of women’s rights advocates, historians, and community leaders conceived, created, and funded this statue.

This ARTalk is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Guild of Artists and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. Ridgefield Library’s ARTalks are dedicated to exploring the creative process though lectures, films, and workshops that focus on art, architecture, and design. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.