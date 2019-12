Ridgefield schools closed Monday

Ridgefield Public Schools will be closed Monday, Dec. 2.

With snow forecasts ranging from three to nine inches and ice predicted later in the day, Interim Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote exercises precaution early Monday morning.

