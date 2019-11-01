Ridgefield schools closed Friday following Halloween storm

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield schools closed Friday following Halloween storm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to road closures and power outages all Ridgefield schools will be closed today — Friday, Nov. 1.

The district offices will remain open.

Accoridng to Eversource, there are still 250 customers without power in southern Ridgefield and another 200 still without power in northern Ridgefield. The total number of homes without power is fewer than 500. There are 38 locations needing repair scattered all over town.

Ridgebury Road is closed near the Ridgefield Golf Course.

Ridgefield Emergency Management team is working on a full list of closed roads as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.