Large tree branch falls on Ridgefield school's play structure during recess; no injuries reported

RIDGEFIELD — A large three branch fell Wednesday afternoon on a play structure at Barlow Mountain Elementary School while students were outside at recess. No one was hurt, although several students were sent home to be evaluated. It's unknown what caused the branch to fall and damage the structure.
On Thursday morning, schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva said she met with all the third grade students Wednesday and that first responders were on site within a couple of minutes after the incident. No one went to the hospital from school, she said.