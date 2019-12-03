Ridgefield school board sets budget calendar

It’s officially budget season and the Board of Education is planning ahead with multiple public hearing dates set in the new year.

Before 2020 arrives though, the school board is set to make the first budget vote on the 2020-21 capital budget at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Following the district’s Christmas break, the board is scheduled to hear Interim Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote’s 2020-21 school budget presentation at its Jan. 13 meeting.

January will feature four more budget-related meetings for the school board.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the elementary and middle school principals will present their budgets (snow date is Thursday, Jan. 16). Ridgefield High School Principal Stacey Gross and Athletic Director Dane Street will present their respective budgets on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

There will be curriculum and facilities presentation on Monday, Jan. 27 (snow date: Tuesday, Jan. 28). The final budget presentation, which will highlight pupil service, special education, and technology, will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a snow date planned for Thursday, Jan. 30.

All night meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the town hall annex unless otherwise noted.

In February, there will be two public hearings on the 2020-21 school budget — the first on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. and the last on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

The location of the Saturday morning hearing has not been announced. Snow dates for the two public hearings are Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

The board will vote on the budget at its meeting Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. From there, the budget will go in front of the Board of Selectmen who will make non-binding recommendations before passing it onto the Board of Finance for consideration.