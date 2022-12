RIDGEFIELD — The local school board has reaffirmed its election of Democrat Amy Casey as its secretary following a controversy during a meeting last month.

Casey on Dec. 12 was elected by a vote of 5-3 when school board members nominated candidates for the secretary position for the second time in two weeks. The election was held again because Robert's Rules of Order weren't followed during the prior meeting. She has taken over for Republican Rachel Ruggeri.

That Nov. 28 meeting sparked a dispute over the election of Republican Vice Chair Elizabeth Floegel, which led one board member — Democrat Selina Bell — to withdraw the nomination for secretary that was made for herself.

After the withdrawal, the vote for secretary was not retaken. Therefore, according to Robert's Rules of Order, which states that all who are present and voting must be counted, the initial election of Casey as secretary didn't count.

"We're just doing it to make sure we cross our T's and dot our I's," said Tina Malhotra, the Democrat who was elected chair at a Nov. 28 meeting.

At Dec. 12's meeting, board members Malhotra, Floegel, Casey, Republican Sean McEvoy and Democrat Divya Dorairajan voted for Casey for secretary, while Ruggeri, Bell and Democrat Tom Colin voted against her. Democrat Jonathan Steckler abstained.

No other board members were nominated for the position.

Calls for transparency

At the Nov. 28 meeting, Bell claimed Malhotra said during a caucus held prior to the meeting that she would support Republican Rachel Ruggeri for vice chair, but Malhotra instead voted for Floegel for vice chair.

In the wake of the controversy, residents have called on board members to be transparent and respectful.

"We're entering the budget season and I am hoping that this board will represent itself with honesty and integrity at the tri-board meetings, making agreements that they are going to fulfill," resident Susan Coco said at the latest meeting.

She asked the board to remember they serve not only parents, but "residents and voters just like me."

Christine Moore, another resident who spoke, said that the focus of the board should remain on the students.

"It is essential to maintain trust between the public and the Board of Education in a community," she said. "When that trust is fractured, the children are the ones who suffer ... Politics has no place in this board of education. Our children need and deserve your undivided attention."

Malhotra and Casey did not respond to requests for comment.