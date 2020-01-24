Ridgefield scholarships applications open

Graduating seniors from Ridgefield High School are invited to apply for scholarships that honor two Ridgefielders who died young.

Students are required to complete a specific application to be considered for the Christopher M. Manno Memorial Scholarship for Athletic and Academic Excellence and a different specific application to be considered for the Michael Meltzer Memorial Scholarship. Students should go to the RHS Counseling Office to receive further direction. Completed applications are due by April 15.

The Manno award is for $5,000 and is seeking applicants of the highest integrity who exemplify excellence in academics and athletics. The Meltzer award is seeking applicants who are interested in the arts or music with an award of $2,000.

These scholarships honor two young Ridgefielders who died very young. Michael Meltzer died after high school graduation in an automobile accident in 1990. Coming from a family strongly rooted in music, Michael had a keen sense of appreciation of music and the arts. Chris Manno died suddenly near the start of his eighth grade year of an aggressive form of cancer.

Their respective families have chosen to honor them by establishing these scholarships for the benefit of qualifying students at Ridgefield High School.