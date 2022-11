RIDGEFIELD — About a half dozen private roads will be designated scenic to address paving concerns from residents.

Residents voted unanimously Wednesday evening at a special town meeting to make seven roads — in a section of Ridgebury called the Lakes of the North End — be considered scenic. The roads include Madeline Drive, Lookout Drive, Rita Road, Rustic Drive, Water’s Edge Way, Lakeview Drive and Highview Road.

"We are not going to be increasing the width of the road. We are not going to be putting new drainage nor will we be putting in sidewalks. This is strictly to get them on the paving list so we can maintain the roads better than what we have," First Selectman Rudy Marconi said at the meeting.

A lot of the roads in question were built many years ago by a private owner, who created individual lots to be sold to New York residents for either a summer home or an investment in a small piece of property, Marconi said.

"As time has gone on, a lot of those summer homes built on the lake, which are beautiful, have been converted to year-round (homes)," he said. "The roads that were put in, in some areas, are maybe 8 to 10 feet wide."

He said while the town does plow, pave and sand those roads, "Private roads are not at the top of our list on an annual basis."

Designating them as scenic roads would put them on the town's regular paving schedule.

While the roads will be designated as scenic, their character will not change in any way, Marconi said.



"If there was a real safety concern, we need to take care of it," he said. "But that's the only basis."