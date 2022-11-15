Paving woes prompt Ridgefield residents to call for private lakeside roads to be considered 'scenic'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — About half a dozen private roads may soon be added to the town's list of scenic roads.
Residents will vote Wednesday evening on a request for seven private streets in a section of Ridgebury called the Lakes of the North End to be considered scenic roads. The roads include Madeline Drive, Lookout Drive, Rita Road, Rustic Drive, Water’s Edge Way, Lake View Drive and Highview Road. The special town meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. in Town Hall.