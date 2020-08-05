Ridgefield sailor serves aboard USS Indianapolis

Ridgefield native Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Catanzaro is one of the sailors onboard the USS Indianapolis (LCS 17), where he serves as an electronics technician.

Cantanzaro is responsible for operating and managing the USS Indianapolis’ electronics system and subsystems, including communication and navigation equipment.

Prior to joining the Navy, he graduated from Ridgefield High School. His previous commands include the USS Nashville, USS Carney, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Jacksonville, and USS Emory S. Land. Catanzaro earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) qualification in 2009 and his Information Warfare specialist qualification in 2015.

Catanzaro said his favorite part about being an electronics technician on an LCS is “the ability to get to know everyone in the small crew.”

LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and surface warfare missions. LCS integrates new technology and capability to support current and future missions.