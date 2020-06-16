Ridgefield’s testing 165 people Saturday turned up no positives for COVID-19

With no positive tests for COVID-19 coming out of testing provided to 165 Ridgefielders at the Recreation Center on Saturday, June 14, town officials seem optimistic about the town’s economic re-opening.

Here is Tuesday’s release from the town Office of Emergency Management.

RIDGEFIELD, CT: June 16, 2020 PM:

First Selectman Rudy Marconi reports that approximately 165 tests for current evidence of COVID-19 were given last Saturday and there were no positives.

Of approximately 710 people who have participated in the three town-wide testing programs, only six have tested positive.

It is believed that social distancing and awareness, wearing face coverings and practicing all the guidelines is contributing to keeping the numbers down and First Selectman Marconi urges everyone to continue doing what they are doing.

Businesses and organizations planning to restart under Connecticut’s reopen plan should check sector guidance at: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-KnowledgeBase/Latest-Guidance and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html.

Queries to the Ridgefield Health Department should only be made by businesses and services normally inspected by that department. For questions or additional assistance, contact the Reopen Ridgefield Hotline at 203-431-2718.

Phase II of Governor Lamont’s reopen program for Connecticut starts tomorrow, June 17, and Sector Guidelines are available at www.ct.gov. In an effort to continue to accommodate more outdoor dining at Connecticut restaurants, expanded and relaxed rules will continue to stay in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

•Volunteer opportunities for Town of Ridgefield Commissions and Committees are currently available. For a complete list of Commission and Committee vacancies, go to www.ridgefieldct.org. Look on the left side of home page and click on the News tab.

You can also email selectman@ridgefieldct.org or call 203-431-2774 for additional information or to volunteer.

July 4th Fireworks are cancelled until 2021.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday: 203-431-2718.

