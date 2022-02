RIDGEFIELD — State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvarlo, D-Ridgefield, has announced she’s seeking a second term to represent the 111th state House district.

Less than 16 hours after announcing her run last week, she raised almost $6,000 from 150 Ridgefield voters, qualifying her for the Citizen’s Election Program, which provides clean elections financing to candidates running for statewide office.

“The rapid response ... says while we all feel fatigued by the politics of everything right now, it’s not gonna stop us from doing the work that needs to get done,” Berger-Girvarlo told Hearst Connecticut Media. “(We’re) taking that angst, pressure and stress and turning it into action … so we can move forward as quickly as possible.”

Berger-Girvarlo was sworn into the General Assembly on Jan. 6, 2021, the same day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. She was inspired to pursue public office after organizing busloads of community members to attend the Women’s March in 2017, she said.

Her advocacy helped secure $2 million from the state Bond Commission for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, which will be used to expand its facilities and benefit its growing membership.

She was also instrumental in advancing a bill requiring health clubs and gyms to have an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, on-site. The law took effect last fall.

This year, Berger-Girvarlo is working on legislation to create a tax credit for families who have experienced a stillbirth, and relieve domestic violence survivors of paying alimony to their abusers. Both items were brought forth by constituents, she said.

She also plans to address the state’s statute of limitation on instances of domestic violence and sexual assault. As a member of the legislature’s new Reproductive Health Caucus, she will work alongside fellow lawmakers to shore up Connecticut’s protections as it relates to reproductive health.

Additionally, the Ridgefield Board of Selectmen asked her to consider creating a bill that would bring stronger penalties to those who violate local demolition ordinances following the controversial demolition of a house on New Street last fall.

“I want people who don’t agree with me to reach out, especially if they need help with an issue,” she said. “The things that I have become most passionate about are the things that constituents bring to me, because it is so important to them.”

