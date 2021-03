Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Earlier this month, Ridgefield High School’s girls’ ski team became state champions and first-place season winners for large schools. They competed against the top 24 teams in the state and defeated longstanding champions Fairfield by one second over 12 runs, breaking the team’s seven-year winning streak.

The Tigers recorded an overall season record of 46-2. This is the first time the girls have taken home a state title since 2009.