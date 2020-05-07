Ridgefield’s ‘shred day’ will now be July 11

Those papers building up around desks all over Ridgefield can still get shredded, just not until midsummer.

The Ridgefield Lions Club has rescheduled it annual “shred day” for midsummer, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Lions are now planning to have shred day take place Saturday, July11, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Starbucks off Route 35.

“We can abide the social distancing requirement as there is plenty of room,” said Mike Liberta, chairman. “We will all be in masks and gloves if they are still required. Just pop your trunk and a Lion will empty the boxes to be shred for you.”

The Lions charge $10 to shred a “copy paper size box” of papers, Liberta said, noting that all the money raised at the event is donated to local needs and “stays in town to help those less fortunate.”