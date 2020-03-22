Ridgefield’s religious leaders try to still tend spirits

The religious institutions of Ridgefield have initiated actions to provide for the spiritual needs of our community in a way that promotes and protects the health of our community. You can learn more about how spiritual health is being attended to in this unprecedented time by going to any institution’s website. Some details are below. We recognize our shared commitment to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength; love your neighbor as yourself.”

First Congregational Church has suspended face-to-face worship, programs and events, while we observe heathy social distancing. We are providing opportunities to gather virtually for worship and sacred conversation. Please see our website https://www.firstcongregational.com/ for details on when and how to connect. We are committed to continuing our ministries during this time, especially among those who are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. For more information please feel free to contact Office@FirstCongregational.com. God’s grace and healing be on us all.

Until further notice, our Christian Science services have been moved online. If you’d like the zoom link for our Sunday morning services or Wednesday evening meetings, contact Christian Science Practitioner, Polly Castor, at 203/313-9655 or PollyCastor@gmail.com. We are actively praying for everyone’s safety and healing. Also look for inspiration on our Facebook page: First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ridgefield, CT. Additionally, please know that The Christian Science Monitor, our award winning international daily newspaper, has taken down its paywall during this crisis, in order to make accurate information freely available, and to bring peace of mind. Check that out at www.csmonitor.com.

Congregation Shir Shalom is innovating and seeking to inspire calm amidst chaos and uncertainty, proceeding with adapted and live-streamed worship and programs. We continue to observe and celebrate sacred milestones on Jewish life journeys of our congregants, as well as Jewish holidays including Shabbat. Through the end of March, in person attendance at worship services is limited to immediate family only. Check out our website (OurShirShalom.org) for our worship and program schedule and visit http://bit.ly/ShalomRidgefield to live-stream. In person AA meetings continue as scheduled. We hope that you will find meaning and connection by participating in our sacred community.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is facilitating worship, spiritual growth, support and study groups and prayer ministry through online platforms. Information as well as video posts and devotional blogs are updated daily at Jesseleechurch.com . If you have a need please contact the church office 203 438-8791.

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church is gathering virtually for worship on Sunday mornings at 9:30 am. We connect online during the week for ongoing meetings, bible study, and fellowship. More information about our activities may be found on our Facebook page and website: https://www.standrewselca.com.

St. Elizabeth Seton Parish: The Church is open from 6:30 am to 4:30 pm for private prayer and Eucharistic adoration. We are planning to livestream Holy Mass on our website. We are updating Bishop’s directives Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the week by email to all parishioners along with Scripture reflections. As for the sacraments of Reconciliation and Anointing of the sick, we provide them as requested. Most of all, we join our prayers with all the faith-communities for the health and wellbeing of all our citizens.

Saint Mary’s Catholic Church is open for prayer before the Blessed Sacrament daily from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. An email “Keeping Us Connected Newsletter” is sent to parishioners every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with updates about livestreaming or recorded Masses and devotions, along with news about Confession, faith formation, etc. Parishioners not receiving newsletters, or with any need, can call 203.438.6538 or email jbrown@smcr.org. Seniors will receive phone calls from fellow parishioners. See also our website: www.smcr.org.and Facebook page.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church- The sanctuary remains open for private prayer. Use at your own risk. AA groups continue to meet. Worship is audio livestreamed on our website and Facebook Live at 10am on Sunday. Daily meditations are posted on Facebook. Opportunities for virtual small group meetings for spiritual support, as well as helping the most vulnerable (elderly, poor, disabled), will be promoted on our website: www.ststephensridgefield.org. [Contact Whitney Altopp if any further detail or edits are needed- waltopp@ststephens-ridgefield.org]

Ridgebury Congregational Church, with the exception of AA meetings, is fully virtual. Nevertheless, we are connecting for every aspect of our shared life: worship, prayer, study and mission. In addition to Sunday worship via Zoom, opportunities for embodied prayer, guided meditation, and candle prayer is offered through the week. Please see the website for further detail: www.ridgeburycongregationalchurch.org [Or contact Deborah Rundlett, pastor, directly: DeborahRundlett@PoetsProphets.org.]

For the near future, Ridgefield Baptist Church (RBC) will be livestreaming sermons and daily devotions. The pastor is also leading interactive, online Bible studies from the book of James. For information, please visit www.ridgefieldbaptist.org. Question and prayer requests can be sent to office@ridgefieldbaptist.org.

ARC (Association of Religious Communities) has temporarily suspended most community services until further notice, with some exceptions. Food Pantry next opens to distribute food (and to receive food donations) on Friday, March 27 for a brief time: 10:30am-11am. Any adult (age 25 or older) facing eviction or homelessness is welcome to call our case manager Manuella from 9am to 5pm, working remotely at 203-313-0921. If under age 25 and facing eviction or homelessness, call our case manager Luisa from 9am to 5pm, working remotely at 203-917-1489.