Ridgefield's mobile food pantry takes an eco-friendly approach

RIDGEFIELD — Tony Phillips was disappointed that Ridgefield’s mobile food pantry could not operate last year despite knowing the need was there, he said. On Friday, however, those needs were met yet again as the town hosted its second distribution event of 2021 in partnership with the Connecticut Food Bank.
Phillips is the director of Ridgefield’s Department of Social Services, which recently resumed the monthly program to bring fresh produce and canned goods to residents in Ridgefield, Danbury and other surrounding communities.