Ridgefield’s death count hits 19, COVID-19 cases are about 134

The death count has risen to 19 in Ridgefield from COVID-19, town officials said Friday, April 17, and the number of known cases of the disease in town is counted at 134 — although town officials note that this is an approximate number.

The need for peoel to wear face maks or other face coverings if they must go out in public was emphasized by First Selectman Rudy Marconi and the town emergency managment office in a release issued about 3 Friday afternoon.

The numbers of cases in town comes from the State Department of Health. They reflect the nubmer of active cases of people who have tested positive, and do not count people who have died of the disease. There are likely many more people who have the disease but haven’t been tested so their cases are unkown and uncounted, at this point.

The town’s release follows:

RIDGEFIELD: April 17, 2020: 3 PM: First Selectman Rudy Marconi asks everyone to take the extra measure of wearing a face covering/mask when entering all places of business. This small inconvenience can help keep the virus from spreading. He again thanks everyone for all that they continue to do in order to fight COVID-19.

Keep it up Ridgefield.

Here are today’s updates:

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that we currently have approximately 134 cases that have tested positive and, sadly, 19 deaths.

The Office of Emergency Management Public Information office (OEM PIO) will continue to update residents on COVID-19 as new information becomes available. The OEM PIO will also be posting information on how recovery will begin as it becomes available, but all agencies stress that residents should remain vigilant.

Please continue to wear face coverings/masks in public, particularly in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Face coverings can be fashioned by using simple at home materials. For guidelines see:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Ridgefield Responds is now accepting applications for Ridgefield residents who are experiencing immediate financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. For applications and information on eligibility, please go to the town website, www.ridgefieldct.org. Ridgefield Responds is a public 501C-3 under the Friends of Ridgefield and is comprised of donated funds for the purpose of assisting Ridgefield Residents who are experiencing immediate financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. All donations for the program are tax deductible and can be sent to: Friends of Ridgefield-Ridgefield Responds at 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Upcoming meetings of the Board of Selectmen on April 22 and the tri-board meeting on April 23 for budget discussions will be virtual. Information on how to tune in will be posted on the town web site as soon as it becomes available.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.