Contributed photo

BSA Troop 19, Ridgefield's all-female scout troop, recently honored its first class of Eagle Scouts during a ceremony at Sturges Park, where the group held its inaugural campout.

The scouts honored were: Maya Pereyra, Lisa van Gompel, Caroline Vilinskis, Evia Rodriguez, Gabriela Rogers, Jordan Mooney, Sophie Desmarais, Katie Bitner, Jax Mantione and Adelaine Fincham.