Ridgefield’s Safety Day to feature K-9 demonstration, helicopter landing

Ridgefield Police Officer Shawn Murray and K-9 Officer Loki. Ridgefield Police Officer Shawn Murray and K-9 Officer Loki. Photo: Steve Coulter / Hearst Photo: Steve Coulter / Hearst Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield’s Safety Day to feature K-9 demonstration, helicopter landing 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association, the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department and the Ridgefield Professional Firefighters Association will host the town’s annual Safety Day in the parking lot of East Ridge Middle School (10 East Ridge Road) on Sunday, Sept. 29.

This event kicks off with a K-9 demonstration by Officer Shawn Murray and K-9 Loki at 11 a.m.

There will be an Eagle One helicopter landing on the ball field for a demonstration at 12:15 p.m.

Other events include: Child car seat inspection/installation station (no appointment necessary), fire safety trailer, crash simulators, and a dozen information tables.

Fire and Police vehicles will be on display throughout the event

Safety Day is family-oriented and admission is free.