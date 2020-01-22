Ridgefield’s Ross Bread names new owner

Ross’ Bread Shoppe & Coffee House has announced a change in ownership.

Ridgefielders Amy and Eric Freidenrich told customers in their monthly “Ross Bread News” newsletter that they had sold the bakery to Ridgefield entrepreneurs Truitt Bell and Phil Murray.

Haley Scott, who will continue as head baker, will act as the store’s general manager.

“After five years we are handing over our beloved bakery keys to our fabulously talented Head Baker, Haley Scott,” the Freidenrichs wrote in the January newsletter.

Scott first came to Ross’ Bread in 2016 as a pastry arts student at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

“Even when she was still a student, her skill and dedication to the craft were undeniable,” the Freidenrichs said. “Immediately after her graduation, we hired her back. In 2018, we promoted her to head baker. While our little bakery had always been known for quality breads and pastries, Haley improved our consistency, beauty and flavor.”

The Freidenrichs said that they will remain fractional investors in the business, which is located at 109 Danbury Road in Copps Hill Commons.

“The new ownership plans to keep the bakery the same place you know and love,” the Freidenrichs said.

Ross Schneiderman founded Ross’ Bread Shoppe & Coffee House in 2009. He sold the bakery six years later to the Freidenrichs.

“We updated the bakery’s interior, logo, and packaging. We partnered with Stumptown Coffee, and doubled down on the bakery’s reputation for all things organic, natural and high craft,” the Ridgefield couple said. “The result was a bakery that grew in popularity and reputation.”

In December 2019, Ross’ Bread was voted “Best Bakery in Ridgefield” by Ridgefield Magazine.

“Striving to be part of the Ridgefield Community has been top of mind for these past five years,” the Freidenrichs said. “We want to thank our community partners: Ridgefield High School, Abilities and Beyond, Meals on Wheels, and The Hickories, and thank our wholesale partners: Mike’s Organics in Stamford, and Daniel at Union Hall in North Salem.”

The Freidenrichs also thanked their staff, children, and customers in their announcement.

“Twenty four hardworking men and women who arrive as early as 2 a.m. to ensure our bakery case and bread rack are full each morning,” they wrote. “We want to thank our four children, each of whom worked at the bakery for some length of time. You were good sports about the long hours. We know you will miss having unlimited access to cookie dough in fridge No. 4, but having us at home when you wake up on the weekends will be a treat for all of us.

“And finally, we want to thank our customers for waiting in line, buying our breads, and filling our bakery each day with happy voices. It is always a rush of joy and pride to walk into the café and find a line out the door, and every table filled. We look forward to joining you at one of the little tables in the back as customers, as we break bread together and celebrate the next generation of Ross Bread.”