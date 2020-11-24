Ridgefield’s Rick Lawrence uses science and data on COVID-19

Working the numbers and producing the charts for the Town of Ridgefield’s COVID-19 Task Force — charged with getting the word out and convincing the public that the pandemic needs to be taken very seriously — is Rick Lawrence.

“I started doing my own analysis of COVID-19 data back in May because I wanted to be able to make data-driven personal decisions on travel and other activities as the pandemic continued to spread,” Lawrence said. “And I was troubled by assertions at the time that increasing case rates were (simplistically) explained by increased testing. So I developed a novel way to view the interaction between testing and new case rates.”

He ended up discussing his concerns and analysis with First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who asked him if he’d be interested in serving on a COVID-19 Task Force being put together by the town.

The scientific and professional background that Lawrence brings to the task is one of both depth and breadth.

With a doctorate in nuclear engineering, his career evolved from nuclear science to computer science to machine learning and finally to quantitative finance.

He worked in the nuclear science department at Schlumberger-Doll research facility off Old Quarry Road and Sunset Lane, starting there in 1984.

He joined IBM in 1996 and reached a position of Distinguished Research Staff Member, and Senior Manager, Machine Learning & Decision Analytics, within the Cognitive Computing organization at IBM Research at Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Most recently he was president of PCIX, Inc, a New York City venture capital startup that he described as a firm that “used machine learning to extract quantitative insight on the relationship between private-equity transactions and the performance of public markets.”

The various endeavors are united by his interest in understanding the world through science and information.

“I have always enjoyed scientific programming,” he said, “and extracting insight from all kinds of data.”

Lawrence is married to Margaret Sullivan, who has had a long career in fundraising and development for educational and other non-profit institutions. Their son, Ian, is a Ridgefield High School graduate and lives in California. They recently adopted a six-month-old puppy Oliver, rescued from Waco, Texas.

Ridgefield is doing a good job with the basic COVID-19 protections, Lawrence said, but battling the pandemic and its cold-weather surge will require continued commitment.

“When I walk around town, I am proud to live in Ridgefield because I see the ultimate respect that we all show for members of our community by always wearing our masks in public,” he said.

“And I see this commitment reflected directly in my analysis of the COVID-19 data. Our challenge, shared by every community in Fairfield County and beyond, is to maintain this diligence as we move through what will likely be a particularly challenging winter.”