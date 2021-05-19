Ridgefield's Prospector Theater to reopen Memorial Day weekend

3
RIDGEFIELD — The team at The Prospector Theater is getting ready to roll out the pink carpet after announcing it would reopen to moviegoers on May 27. The venue has been temporarily closed to the public since April 5.
Tickets for “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” went on sale Monday, with the former receiving a traditional theatrical debut. Paramount Pictures’ decision to avert from pushing the film straight to streaming echoes The Prospector’s pursuit of maintaining the “viable escapism” that going to the movies provides, according to Director of Research and Development Mike “Munchie” Santini.