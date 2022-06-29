Ridgefield’s Paraeducator of the Year is expert at forming ‘individualized connections’ with students

RIDGEFIELD — When Danbury’s Lisa Laber began working as a school paraeducator in 2005, she did so because the role dovetailed perfectly with her own sons’ elementary school schedules.
Laber, who was recently named Paraeducator of the Year for Ridgefield Public Schools, now considers her career much more of an aspiration rather than a job. Laber works with special education students at Ridgefield High School — a position that requires dedication, patience and an ability to develop a strong bond with the kids she helps teach.