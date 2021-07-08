Ridgefield's Memory Lane Cruisers' car show returns in dedication of a club constant: 'People always got a kick out of her'

RIDGEFIELD — This weekend, classic cars and hot rods will drive up to Jesse Lee Church for Memory Lane Cruisers’ annual car show. The fundraiser benefits an individual or organization each year and returns this Saturday following last year’s COVID cancellation.
Resident Sarah Leavy was chosen as this year’s beneficiary and has been attending car shows “basically since she was born,” her father, Steve, said. After she faced a “life-changing” diagnosis in May 2019, event organizers decided to dedicate their first car show post COVID in Leavy’s honor.