Ridgefield's Lounsbury House weathered changing times for 125 years, hopes for another century to follow Shayla Colon June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 12:36 p.m.
The Lounsbury House is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The house, built in 1896 by former Connecticut Gov. Phineas C. Lounsbury, is a national historic site. It is a replica of the Connecticut State building in the 1893 Chicago World's Fair that Lounsbury built to serve as his family home.
The gentleman's room of Lounsbury House, which originally served as Phineas Lounsbury’s office. The site is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year
RIDGEFIELD — The Lounsbury House is celebrating 125 years of creating memories in the community and being a prominent landmark in town.
In the century after it was built by former Connecticut Gov. Phineas C. Lounsbury, the estate has bore witness to wars, pandemics, fiscal turmoil and generations of Ridgefielders coming and going. And still, it stands.