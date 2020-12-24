Ridgefield's Lounsbury House gave kids a Teddy Bear Tea

Cookies, coloring books and crayons, treats and holiday stories were part of the Teddy Bear Tea, all presided over by a smiling Mrs. Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Lounsbury House.

The annual event was revamped this year to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. A few elves joined Mrs. Claus in greeting families that drove through the Lounsbury House grounds to enjoy the 1896 mansion decorated with lights and garlands and pick up their “gingerbread box” of cookies and treats, coloring books and crayons.