Ridgefield's Lounsbury House gave kids a Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 12:21 p.m.
A blanket of snow covering the grounds of Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, Connecticut sets the scene while visitors view the Gingerbread House exhibit on Saturday.
Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Christine O’Leary, greeted visitors at the Lounsbury House’s ‘Teddy Bear Tea’ on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Cookies, coloring books and crayons, treats and holiday stories were part of the Teddy Bear Tea, all presided over by a smiling Mrs. Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Lounsbury House.
The annual event was revamped this year to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. A few elves joined Mrs. Claus in greeting families that drove through the Lounsbury House grounds to enjoy the 1896 mansion decorated with lights and garlands and pick up their “gingerbread box” of cookies and treats, coloring books and crayons.