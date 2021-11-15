Photos: Ridgefield's Lounsbury House doles out Thanksgiving meals

RIDGEFIELD — The town’s seniors were treated to an early helping of turkey Monday during Lounsbury House’s drive-thru holiday luncheon. The historic community center is known for dishing out free meals drive-thru style, as it previously hosted a pizza party and lobster bake earlier this year.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., registered residents received a special holiday meal courtesy of Two Steps Downtown Grille and Ciao Catering & Events. The to-go orders included roasted turkey served with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a homemade apple crisp for dessert. The meals were delivered to registrants via contactless delivery upon check in.