Photos: Ridgefield's Lounsbury House doles out Thanksgiving meals

Alyssa Seidman
Volunteer Corrinne Di Vestea, of Ridgefield, checks in a resident collecting a holiday meal during the "Turkey Time Drive-Thru Holiday Luncheon" at Lounsbury House. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Volunteer Corrinne Di Vestea, of Ridgefield, checks in a resident collecting a holiday meal during the “Turkey Time Drive-Thru Holiday Luncheon” at Lounsbury House. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

RIDGEFIELD — The town’s seniors were treated to an early helping of turkey Monday during Lounsbury House’s drive-thru holiday luncheon. The historic community center is known for dishing out free meals drive-thru style, as it previously hosted a pizza party and lobster bake earlier this year.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., registered residents received a special holiday meal courtesy of Two Steps Downtown Grille and Ciao Catering & Events. The to-go orders included roasted turkey served with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a homemade apple crisp for dessert. The meals were delivered to registrants via contactless delivery upon check in.

Despite being a town-owned building, Lounsbury House is not supported by taxpayer dollars. The site is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and predominantly sustains itself through event profits, membership fees and donations from community members. It regularly partners with local organizations to host programs for residents, and also offers holiday festivities and veterans’ events in addition to the senior luncheons.

“Thank you to our very generous sponsors who make our senior luncheon events possible: the Barker Welfare Foundation, the Kellen Foundation, the Lewis Fund, the Ridgefield Lions Club and the Ridgefield Thrift Shop,” Executive Director Suzanne Brennan said in a release. “We couldn’t do it without you.”

