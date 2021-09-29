Ridgefield's League of Women Voters cancels candidates forum due to lack of Republican participation

RIDGEFIELD — The town’s League of Women Voters chapter will not sponsor a candidates forum this election cycle, citing a lack of “confirmed participation” from Republican candidates running for the Board of Education and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In an email to Hearst Connecticut Media, LWVR President Marilyn Carroll said the decision to invite these individuals to the forum was based on “interest from the community about current topics.” There is a contested race for seats on the BOE, but not P&Z.