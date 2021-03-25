Ridgefield's Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center receives grants

3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RIDGEFIELD — Recent grants awarded to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center in Ridgefield will help support the continuation of virtual programming and bring structural restorations to the Keeler Tavern, which dates back to 1713.

The first grant, totaling $2,000, comes from the Wadsworth Lewis Fund, which awards grants to nonprofits conducted for the benefit or use of local residents. The money will support two of Keeler’s ongoing series, “Tavern Tastings” and “Let’s Talk Hard History!,” and ensure audiences have unfettered access to each. The virtual programs debuted during the pandemic to educate patrons from the comfort of their own homes.