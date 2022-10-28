Photos: Ridgefield's Jesse Lee Church celebrates Halloween with about 100 kids in its pumpkin patch

RIDGEFIELD — More than 100 preschoolers from the Jesse Lee Day School at Jesse Lee Church had fun in the church's pumpkin patch Friday morning.

Jesse Lee pumpkin patch is a mission of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. Operating annually from mid-September through Halloween Day, the patch sells pumpkins grown on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico. Proceeds from pumpkin sales support the Navajo people who grow the pumpkins, as well as the many missions of the church.