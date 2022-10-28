Skip to main content
Photos: Ridgefield's Jesse Lee Church celebrates Halloween with about 100 kids in its pumpkin patch

Jackson Gnerre, age 4, carries a pumpkin he said weighed as much as he does in the pumpkin patch at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. Children from Jesse Lee Day School were exploring the patch on Friday Morning. October 28, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
Jackson Gnerre, age 4, carries a pumpkin he said weighed as much as he does in the pumpkin patch at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. Children from Jesse Lee Day School were exploring the patch on Friday Morning. October 28, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.

RIDGEFIELD — More than 100 preschoolers from the Jesse Lee Day School at Jesse Lee Church had fun in the church's pumpkin patch Friday morning. 

Jesse Lee pumpkin patch is a mission of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. Operating annually from mid-September through Halloween Day, the patch sells pumpkins grown on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico. Proceeds from pumpkin sales support the Navajo people who grow the pumpkins, as well as the many missions of the church.

"The pumpkin patch is a churchwide ministry. Almost 160 different people from across the Jesse Lee community — ages 2 to 88 — participated in this outreach effort," said Elizabeth Rabinowitz, one of the lead pumpkin patch coordinators, in a press release from Jesse Lee Church. "Everyone had a part to play. Some helped set up, others unloaded more than 5,000 pumpkins and an overwhelming number served as greeters and helpers to those who came to purchase their pumpkins from our patch.”

